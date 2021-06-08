 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A moot point
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

A moot point

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tony Spell, a Baton Rouge area preacher who was arrested several times for violating the state’s coronavirus restrictions last year by having congregants assemble at his Life Tabernacle Church, was in New Orleans this week outside federal court where his attorneys sought to revive a challenge to the restrictions.

Spell’s suit was thrown out by a federal judge late last year; the preacher hopes the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will give it new life.

The appeals court should decline.

There will surely be endless debate over the response to the coronavirus pandemic, what action was taken by whom, who had authority and who did not, what worked and what didn’t, and — astoundingly — whether the health crisis was a hoax.

It may well be determined after exhaustive debate that there are better ways to meet the challenges of a global pandemic. However, few people argue that a governor lacks the authority to establish restrictive orders in pursuit of public safety.

Virtually every institution coast to coast saw their routines disrupted. Most churches adapted as best they could with alternatives to seating congregants shoulder-to-shoulder in pews. By continuing congregational services, Spell not only violated the state’s mandate, he created an environment in which hundreds of people could have easily contracted virus that causes the debilitating respiratory ailment that has killed 600,000 Americans.

Dismissal of the case was the proper disposition. The appeals court should decline to re-examine the matter.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bad timing — or is it?
Editorial

Bad timing — or is it?

On Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey kicked off her reelection campaign in Montgomery. The governor has served a portion of the second term of …

Rain on a parade
Editorial

Rain on a parade

  • Updated

It would be easy to understand if organizers of a Juneteenth parade scheduled in Dothan on June 19 are dissatisfied with a Dothan City Commiss…

Voters need good choices
Editorial

Voters need good choices

  • Updated

Politics in Alabama have long given voters short-shrift. Candidates who presumably have little to offer build their campaigns on hot-button is…

Shut out
Editorial

Shut out

  • Updated

Alabama’s prison system has been slow-motion train wreck for years with lawmakers doing little to nothing to address a situation continued to …

Good call, Gov. Ivey
Editorial

Good call, Gov. Ivey

  • Updated

Surely there has been much concerned discussion among parents of school-age children and education professionals about the potentially detrime…

Free speech zone
Editorial

Free speech zone

  • Updated

A controversy has arisen at the University of Alabama, where a conservative Christian group has filed a lawsuit against the university over it…

CodeRED
Editorial

CodeRED

  • Updated

Alabama residents should be encouraged by the state Law Enforcement Agency’s new missing person alert system, CodeRED.

Double standard
Editorial

Double standard

  • Updated

The machinations of government often make little sense to the casual observer, and one has to wonder if they always make sense to the elected …

Ivey's right
Editorial

Ivey's right

Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that Alabama will end all pandemic-related unemployment boosts, including the additional $300 benefit from …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert