A new chapter
OUR VIEW

A new chapter

Every four years, the American public turns its eyes toward Washington for the inauguration of a president. It’s always a grand occasion, exercised with pageantry and tradition, and has far more to do with the perseverance of our republic than partisanship or even the people who will fill the nation’s top elected offices.

In every way, it marks a new chapter. Victorious incumbents see their second inauguration as a both a continuance and a fresh start. The newly elected are christened and set on their path to lead. It’s a long day of historic events, and each inauguration is steeped in hope, promise and anticipation.

And then reality sets in, followed soon by disillusionment. Every administration falls short of expectation. Every president disappoints a large part of the electorate. In times of hyperpartisanship — like now, for instance — it’s a good bet that an administration will be seen as a failure by half of the country, regardless of what they accomplish.

There will be missteps by the Biden team. There will be poor decisions and missed opportunities. There will be initiatives that fail to accomplish their intended goals. And there will be good decisions and effective policies. All the while, the administration will have supporters and detractors, likely in equal measure.

However, at one point in Wednesday’s televised events, we saw three former presidents — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama — standing together as much as social distance allows, urging the nation toward unity and offering their support to the incoming president. It was a powerful moment that needed no words; the presence of these three men telegraphed their commitment to bringing the American people together.

