A pig in a poke

Many Houston County voters have already cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 general election, taking advantage of a temporary change in absentee voting rules in light of the coronavirus epidemic by either mailing their ballots or voting in person at the Circuit Clerk’s office at the Houston County Courthouse.

On the front of the ballot are the races for public office; on the back are seven constitutional amendments — six with statewide application and one that relates only to Houston County, adding a requirement that a probate judge must also be an attorney.

Then there is a puzzling question:

REFERENDUM ELECTION:

Do you favor the adoption of Act 2020-191 of the 2020 Session of the Alabama Legislature? Yes or no?

It’s bad enough that picayune changes and many local acts require an amendment to the state constitution, and that since 1901 Alabama voters have approved 948 and turned back countless others. It’s bad enough that when those proposed amendments get to the ballot, they’re usually written in legalese, leaving many voters without a clear understanding of what’s being asked. It’s bad enough that this practice leaves Alabama with the longest constitution in the world.