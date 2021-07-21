A primer in bad behavior

Small towns have many fine attributes, as those who live in them or have in the past can attest. Others may rely on what they’ve seen on television or in movies, and may well picture a bucolic tableau such as the fictional town of Mayberry.

In truth, small towns have both bad and good, and that’s because they’re populated by people who are not always in harmonious agreement.

That’s particularly true in small town governance; there’s really nothing quite like the rancor that often simmers and occasionally boils over in small town council meetings.

This week, a member of the Tarrant City Council held forth at length in a confusing soliloquy about respect. Tommy Bryant, who is white, spoke about homosexuals and Muslims before turning his focus to the town’s mayor, Waymon Newton, who is Black. At one point, he stood and said, ““Do we have a house (n-word) in here?” referring to a colleague, council member Veronica Freeman, who is Black. Freeman left the room in tears.

The confrontation took place in a public meeting with perhaps a dozen residents in attendance, but was being broadcast by Facebook Live, and later posted on the town’s page.