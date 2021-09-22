A priority for broadband

Alabamians have discovered a great deal since mid-March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic upended everyday routines. Much of this we simply have to learn to live with.

Among the more alarming discoveries is the depth and breadth of the deficiency in our state’s broadband coverage. And that’s something that can – and must – be addressed.

When it became apparent that having students and faculty attend school in person might be reckless, school officials began hobbling together an internet-based solution. In theory, it seemed like a suitable alternative; in practice, not so much.

Some students were prepared in that their homes were equipped with internet service and they had devices through which they could access materials and teachers.

However, many lower-income students and students who lived in more remote areas lacked equipment and service. Some had to make other arrangements, like connecting to the internet in places like public libraries that provide free access. Some had to make alternative arrangements.

State officials had been investigating the broadband access in the state before the pandemic. Now, it’s obvious that identifying and correcting deficiencies should be a priority.