A real threat

Last week, a North Carolina man drove his truck up on the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress building in Washington, D.C., and started streaming video of himself on the internet. He claimed he had a bomb in his truck, a seven-pound keg of gunpowder, and explosives.

“The revolution starts today, Joe Biden,” he said while fiddling with a contraption in his lap thought to be a detonator. “I’m ready to die for the cause. The revolution is on.”

But he didn’t die for any cause. He surrendered on his hands and knees, and was taken off to jail, where he may well stay until he dies of old age.

Police are still combing through his vehicle to determine what, if any, explosive devices may have been on board. His intent and motives remain unclear, as does what, exactly, he means by “revolution.”

However, Alabama congressman and U.S. Senate hopeful Mo Brooks wasted no time tweeting his empathy with the would-be bomber: