A real threat

Last week, a North Carolina man drove his truck up on the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress building in Washington, D.C., and started streaming video of himself on the internet. He claimed he had a bomb in his truck, a seven-pound keg of gunpowder, and explosives.
“The revolution starts today, Joe Biden,” he said while fiddling with a contraption in his lap thought to be a detonator. “I’m ready to die for the cause. The revolution is on.”
But he didn’t die for any cause. He surrendered on his hands and knees, and was taken off to jail, where he may well stay until he dies of old age.
Police are still combing through his vehicle to determine what, if any, explosive devices may have been on board. His intent and motives remain unclear, as does what, exactly, he means by “revolution.”
However, Alabama congressman and U.S. Senate hopeful Mo Brooks wasted no time tweeting his empathy with the would-be bomber:
“… (G)enerally speaking, I understand citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism and its threat to liberty, freedom and the very fabric of American society. The way to stop Socialism’s march is for patriotic Americans to fight back in the 2022 and 2024 elections. I strongly encourage patriotic Americans to do exactly that more so than ever before. Bluntly stated, America’s future is at risk.”
Brooks’ sympathetic missive drew criticism from his colleagues on the Hill, and he’s still in legal jeopardy over similar remarks prior to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Brooks should look in the mirror to assess the risk to the nation’s future. Brooks ignores the drastic differences between the true socialism of authoritarian regimes and the democratic socialist ideas supported by some of the Democratic Party’s more liberal members. In fomenting dissent by condemning opposing ideas with dog-whistle labels and empathizing with terroristic outliers and labeling them as patriots, Brooks contributes to the real threat — destruction from within.