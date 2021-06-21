A redeeming act

Alabama found itself back in the spotlight on race relations following the discovery in recent years of the remains of what is believed to be the last ship to bring captive Africans to the U.S. as slaves. Reporter Ben Raines discovered the burned wreckage of Clotilda in 2018 in Mobile Bay. The ship had been dispatched to Benin on the African continent, and returned with 110 Africans who had been captured and brought to Mobile as slaves in a voyage financed by an Alabama businessman, Timothy Meaher, in 1860 — more than half a century after the import of slaves had been outlawed in the U.S.

Following their emancipation at the end of the war, many of the Clotilda slaves founded a settlement nearby called Africatown USA, and many descendants still live there.

The story of the Clotilda slaves and Africatown USA has become more prominent in the years since the burned wreckage of the ship was identified. And in the days following recognition by the U.S. and Alabama governments as a holiday for Juneteenth, an important milestone in the emancipation of slaves in the United States, a conciliatory act has unfolded in Africatown.

In an effort to bolster an emerging resurgence in the community, the owners of a long-closed credit union building have sold the facility to Africatown Redevelopment Corp., for less than 20 percent of its appraised value.