A refresher, please
OUR VIEW

A refresher, please

We’re pleased to see Jeff Sessions out on the speaking circuit after his unfortunate fall from favor, first from the president when he served as U.S. Attorney General in the Trump Administration, and then from Alabama voters, who declined to return him to the U.S. Senate seat he vacated to take a cabinet position.

Sessions spoke at a Baptist Church in Huntsville on the 4th of July, and one point drawn from his remarks resonates: “I believe we need to teach our young people the unique history of America,” he said, adding that the country was founded on the high ideals that all people are created equal.

Sessions may not have been talking specifically about intensifying the instruction of American History, U.S. government and civics in our schools, but it has become clear in recent years that broad understanding of the way our government is structured is sorely lacking.

Whether you agree with Sessions’ politics and positions, one cannot deny that he is a man of integrity for whom truth and high character are closely held. He is no longer in public office, but there is no mistaking the veracity of his subtext – the American public needs a refresher on the history of our democracy, what the founders intended, and how we have progressed as a nation in since 1776.

