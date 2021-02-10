 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A slippery slope
0 comments
OUR VIEW

A slippery slope

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Judiciary Committee of the Alabama House of Representatives will hold a public hearing Wednesday on a bill sponsored by first-term lawmaker Wes Allen of Troy to criminalize treatment of youth suffering from gender dysphoria.

Allen’s bill would make hormonal therapy, puberty blockers, or surgery a felony for doctors providing the treatment, carrying a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Allen’s proposal characterizes the treatments as “a public health risk.” That would depend on one’s perspective.

According to the Trevor Project, the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ young people under 25, roughly 1.8 percent of youth under 18 identify as transgender. A smaller percentage of those would seek medical treatment leading to gender reassignment surgery.

For the few people affected by gender dysphoria, the matter is complex and personal, and the potential pitfalls of treatment should be fully disclosed by medical professionals to the patient and parents or guardians.

Lawmakers should hear from medical and psychiatric professionals before criminalizing medical treatment based on cursory and anecdotal supposition. It’s a slippery slope.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Speedy shots
Editorial

Speedy shots

  • Updated

When the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Alabama in mid-December, Southeast Health dispensed the first inoculations to two Dothan physicians. The …

Change of the guard
Editorial

Change of the guard

The people of Dothan have been fortunate over the last several years to have a civic-minded official in charge of its police department. Steve…

Alabama’s statesman
Editorial

Alabama’s statesman

Fifty years ago last month, Richard Shelby was sworn into his first elected office, representing the people of Alabama’s 16th District in the …

Wire-tap bill is too broad
Editorial

Wire-tap bill is too broad

It’s ironic that Alabama lawmakers are considering a measure that would allow state and local law enforcement officials to surreptitiously lis…

Vaccination momentum
Editorial

Vaccination momentum

  • Updated

As is human nature, sarcastic criticism of Alabama’s mid-December rollout of the coronavirus vaccine began before it had a chance to gain mome…

What’s the rush?
Editorial

What’s the rush?

A lawyer for an inmate on Alabama’s Death Row has asked the state Supreme Court to delay Willie B Smith’s Feb. 11 execution, arguing that the …

Another chance for progress
Editorial

Another chance for progress

The 2021 regular session of the Alabama Legislature begins tomorrow, and lawmakers are expected to tackle several issues of great importance t…

Here we go again
Editorial

Here we go again

  • Updated

Eleven years ago this month, a team of 100 Alabama state troopers descended on Country Crossing, an entertainment and bingo hall development s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert