The Judiciary Committee of the Alabama House of Representatives will hold a public hearing Wednesday on a bill sponsored by first-term lawmaker Wes Allen of Troy to criminalize treatment of youth suffering from gender dysphoria.

Allen’s bill would make hormonal therapy, puberty blockers, or surgery a felony for doctors providing the treatment, carrying a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Allen’s proposal characterizes the treatments as “a public health risk.” That would depend on one’s perspective.

According to the Trevor Project, the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ young people under 25, roughly 1.8 percent of youth under 18 identify as transgender. A smaller percentage of those would seek medical treatment leading to gender reassignment surgery.

For the few people affected by gender dysphoria, the matter is complex and personal, and the potential pitfalls of treatment should be fully disclosed by medical professionals to the patient and parents or guardians.

Lawmakers should hear from medical and psychiatric professionals before criminalizing medical treatment based on cursory and anecdotal supposition. It’s a slippery slope.