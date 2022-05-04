A song of arms

In his masterpiece “Aeneid,” Virgil begins the epic poem of the Trojan War and the founding of Rome with the line, Arma virumque cano… , (“Of arms and the man I sing ...”). It’s a fitting opening to our own paean of modern weapons and the men and women of Alabama who build them – ironically, a victory of sorts for our own Troy.

Despite Alabama’s long connection to the U.S. armed forces, through military installations across the state and countless veterans and military retirees who make their homes here, for many Alabamians, war remains an abstract concept.

President Joe Biden’s visit to a Lockheed Martin factory in Troy this week could change that perception. Many Alabamians didn’t realize that the factory is a munitions plant, and that among its product line are Javelin missiles, cutting-edge armament used to protect U.S. troops and, more recently, are being provided to Ukraine fighters to augment antitank efforts.

The realization that civilian workers in an Alabama community are building vital weapons being deployed to fend off the Russian invasion of Ukraine helps bring a distant conflict into focus, and frank talk about missile production and our own military readiness elevates global conflict to a neighborhood concern.

We’ve long appreciated the men and women of our military forces, both active and veterans, and are proud to have them making their homes with us in Alabama.

However, the people of our state should have a new appreciation for the men and women on the assembly lines at the Lockheed Martin factory and similar factories around the nation whose daily work product provides the tools our troops need to keep us safe.