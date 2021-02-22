 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A sticky wicket
0 comments
OUR VIEW

A sticky wicket

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Expect a battle in the Alabama Legislature over a piece of legislation that, on the surface, looks like a no-brainer.

The bill would roll back police and planning jurisdictions that extend as far as three miles outside the corporate limits of Alabama cities.

Opposition comes from unlikely sources, such as Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran, who argues that pulling back police jurisdiction would increase his department’s patrol area so that another 50 deputies would be required, and municipal officials, who say that the jurisdictional areas are important for planning, stormwater control, and future annexation.

However, it’s difficult to conceive how those concerns would override one irrefutable reality: Those who live and/or operate businesses outside city boundaries but inside jurisdictional zones are subject to taxes and regulations from a governing body they have no right to vote for.

“I have a hard time explaining to my constituents why they are being taxed, policed and governed by folks they can’t vote for when you have perfectly competent county commission, county building official and county sheriff who can provide an awful lot of these services,” bill sponsor state Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Daphne, told al.com.

In many parts of the state, the issue is a sticky wicket with myriad complications, perhaps dooming the legislation for the dead bill pile.

However, the issue at the heart of the matter — taxation without representation — should be addressed by some resolution. Perhaps the easiest is the extension of voting rights to jurisdictional residents.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sticky semantics
Editorial

Sticky semantics

It looks more and more like former Dothan School Superintendent Phyllis Edwards’ legal maneuvering to claim wrongful termination after her app…

A futile effort
Editorial

A futile effort

  • Updated

An effort by the state Attorney General’s office and the Department of Corrections to have a judge dismiss a Department of Justice lawsuit ove…

Vaccination coordination
Editorial

Vaccination coordination

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey joined the governors of eight other states to ask President Joe Biden’s administration to improve communication and coor…

Short takes
Editorial

Short takes

  • Updated

Houston County commissioners have an opportunity to purchase the former Five Star Credit Union building located on the corner of North Foster …

Change of the guard
Editorial

Change of the guard

The people of Dothan have been fortunate over the last several years to have a civic-minded official in charge of its police department. Steve…

A slippery slope
Editorial

A slippery slope

The Judiciary Committee of the Alabama House of Representatives will hold a public hearing Wednesday on a bill sponsored by first-term lawmake…

Alabama’s statesman
Editorial

Alabama’s statesman

Fifty years ago last month, Richard Shelby was sworn into his first elected office, representing the people of Alabama’s 16th District in the …

Speedy shots
Editorial

Speedy shots

  • Updated

When the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Alabama in mid-December, Southeast Health dispensed the first inoculations to two Dothan physicians. The …

Vaccination momentum
Editorial

Vaccination momentum

  • Updated

As is human nature, sarcastic criticism of Alabama’s mid-December rollout of the coronavirus vaccine began before it had a chance to gain mome…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert