OUR VIEW

A stunning failure

A report released last week shows that a Dothan elementary school is ranked in the bottom 6% in the state in standardized assessments in reading and math for the 2021-22 school year.

That’s a stunningly horrific condemnation of the local school system. Yet the response, in a generic press release, simply states:

“The designation of this school does not reflect the progress that is currently occurring at the school. This school year, strategies will be enacted in conjunction with additional support provided by the ALSDE to ensure that students at this school receive the best education possible.”

It’s a cavalier response from local school officials that one of the system’s elementary schools is among the worst in the state – particularly when the state is far from the gold standard of education.

Public education faces many challenges across the nation, and school systems are struggling with teacher shortages, funding woes, flight to private or home schooling, among other obstacles. On the heels of news that Faine Elementary School students test near the bottom in a statewide comparison, the assurance that “strategies will be enacted … to ensure that students at this school receive the best education possible” rings hollow.

In addition to the four options Dothan City Schools has given parents who wish to rescue their child from a failing school, the Dothan Board of Education has the obligation of informing parents and taxpayers exactly what strategy it has devised to take our schools from the bottom to, at the very least, the state’s average level of success.

This embarrassing assessment is an unconscionable failure of leadership, not student performance.

