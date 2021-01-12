A time to give

Today is Wiregrass United Way Wednesday, with tremendous potential for the organization to make great strides toward a goal that has appeared elusive during the uncertainty of 2020.

Volunteers will be making contact with potential donors throughout the day with the hope of gaining more funds, and today is a particularly good day to give — the organization has received $100,000 to match donations committed today.

What’s most significant about the matching funds is that they came from three private sources, two of which have chosen anonymity. One anonymous donor committed $50,000 after reading a newspaper article reporting $25,000 donations from Mike Schmitz Automotive Group and another anonymous donor.

We’re fortunate to have philanthropic residents who recognize both the importance of the work done by 39 member agencies in Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties, and the power of matching funds, which help lure other donors by doubling the economic power of individual donations.