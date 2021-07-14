A tough pill to swallow

Roy Moore, whose 2017 U.S. Senate race appeared to be derailed by allegations of sexual misconduct early in his legal career, was rightfully peeved after being unwittingly lured into a comedy sketch poking fun at those claims. He filed a $95 million lawsuit against comedian Sasha Baron Cohen over a segment on Cohen’s “Who is America?” show. Moore had been told he was receiving an award for his support of Israel; instead, Cohen posed as a counterterrorism instructor discussing a “pedophile detector,” which would activate when placed near Moore.

No one likes being the butt of a joke, particularly if you’re lured into the situation under false pretense. But this week, a federal judge dismissed the case, pointing out that Moore had signed a clear disclosure agreement that prohibited any legal claims over the appearance.

That’s surely a hard pill to swallow.

It’s clearly not Cohen’s first rodeo. His career has been built on comedy created by misleading unwitting people to create absurdity, and producers have surely done their homework with regard to legality.

That’s not to condone the sort of “gotcha comedy” that’s become Cohen’s hallmark. It’s mean and classless, and while it’s apparently not actionable when a waiver is involved, it’s certainly exploitative behavior.