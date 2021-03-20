A tradition of protest

At first blush, Alabama lawmakers would appear to have solid footing in a move to enhance penalties for people who participate in riots or demonstrations that block traffic. Proponents of the measure point to disturbances around the country in which fires were set and property damaged.

“It’s about protecting lives,” said Rep. Allen Treadaway, a retired Birmingham assistant police chief who proposed the measure after a Birmingham disturbance following the death of George Floyd turned destructive. “We’re talking when you start burning buildings, you start looting stores and assaulting police officers, these new laws kick in.”

No reasonable person would endorse violence and destruction, and there are already laws on the books to punish those who would commit such crimes.

However, the devil is in the details — in this case, the potential for such broad interpretation of enhanced law that would at least have a chilling effect on public protest and at worst land someone in jail for exercising their rights to protest peacefully.