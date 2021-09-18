A tragic metaphor

Judging by the reaction of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other Republican officials in our state and as many as two dozen others, one might get the idea that President Joe Biden’s sweeping new federal vaccine requirements represent a never-heard-before affront to the very core of our nation’s founding.

In reality, such action is represented at the root of our nation, as George Washington, commander of the Continental Army, faced a scourge of smallpox that threatened to decimate American troops in the Revolutionary War. Gen. Washington mandated a smallpox vaccine for every soldier; the action saved the Continental Army, which went on to prevail on the battlefield.

Over time, the U.S. armed forces added several additional mandated vaccines, such as influenza, tetanus, cholera, diphtheria, plague, and yellow fever.

A broader mandate in Massachusetts was eventually upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court. In 1902, the board of health in Cambridge mandated a smallpox vaccine for all residents. A Massachusetts minister who had experienced a bad reaction to a primitive smallpox vaccine in Europe in his childhood refused the Cambridge order. His case wound up in the high court, which ruled in favor of the Cambridge health order.