A welcome innovation
OUR VIEW

A welcome innovation

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, concerned Alabamians searching for fresh information on the spread of the disease have had some information available from local hospitals and a dashboard on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s web site. But another source, Bamatracker, quickly became a go-to site for at least 1.5 million visitors tracking the spread of the virus in Alabama.

Bamatracker developer David Marconnet took publicly available data about the virus and plugged it into an interface he created, making it easily understandable for average people.

We applaud his ingenuity, and his generous civic-mindedness. Others are appreciative as well; the Alabama Legislature recognized Marconnet with a resolution of appreciation recently. That’s high praise.

Now Marconnet is considering the fate of his creation as the pandemic slows. He is considering tracking other data of interest, or leaving the site open as an archive of pandemic data.

We believe both are good strategies, and perhaps not mutually exclusive.

