Addressing prisons
OUR VIEW

Addressing prisons

This week, Alabama lawmakers held budget discussions with the leadership of Alabama Department of Corrections as the department works to improve that state’s prison system in the shadow of a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice alleging conditions in state prisons violate the constitutional rights of inmates.

The prison crisis is among the state’s pressing infrastructure problems, made more urgent by the suit, which must be answered by mid-February. However, the state of the prisons is nothing new, having been well over capacity for years.

There is a strategy on the table that would result in three new men’s prisons in the state, built by private developers and then leased to and operated by the state DOC. Efficiencies built into the new facilities would allow operation with less staff, and prison officials believe the savings could offset leasing costs, estimated at about $80 million annually. An order signed this week by President Joe Biden directing federal corrections officials to stop using private prisons for federal inmates would have no bearing on Alabama’s plan, as the state would operate new facilities as it does the current state prisons.

It’s encouraging that there appears to be movement to address a growing problem with the state prison system; at the same time, it’s embarrassing that it appears to have taken pressure from the federal government to get the ball rolling.

However, lawmakers must realize that new facilities will only be a temporary fix unless the legislature undertakes drastic reform in the criminal justice system, including alternative sentencing for non-violent offenders and reconsideration of sentencing guidelines.

