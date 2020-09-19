 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After a week in jail, former House Speaker Hubbard seeks reduced sentence
0 comments
OUR VIEW

After a week in jail, former House Speaker Hubbard seeks reduced sentence

{{featured_button_text}}

When people refer to a public office holder as “powerful,” it doesn’t usually mean they see that person as one who can affect change in government, solve intractable problems, right wrongs, or improve the lot of ordinary constituents. It sometimes means they see that person as one who wields that power like a cudgel, using it to enrich themselves and their friends from the public trough, and punish anyone who challenges them.

On Sept. 11, a once-powerful office holder convicted of public corruption reported to the Lee County Jail to begin serving a four-year sentence in the state penitentiary. He was sentenced in June 2016, and has been free on appeal bonds for almost 51 months. He was originally convicted on 23 counts, winnowed to six counts through his appeals.

On Friday, a week after former House Speaker Mike Hubbard turned himself in, al.com reports that his lawyers asked the court to reduce his sentence, arguing that the number of charges upheld is lower than when Hubbard was sentenced, and that the court should consider the punishment he’s already suffered — his removal from office, the loss of his right to vote, the divestment of his business interests and presumably the week he’s spent behind bars.

Hubbard’s argument isn’t likely to gin up much empathy. He apparently forgot any “power” in public office belongs to the people, and office holders are temporarily entrusted with access to it to further the public good.

Violating that trust, as Hubbard has done, should carry a heavy burden. Four years in prison and eight years’ probation is kid-glove treatment.

Just ask Don Siegelman.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Good luck, Dr. Edwards
Editorial

Good luck, Dr. Edwards

Dothan’s school board will soon embark on a search for a superintendent — again. Dr. Phyllis Edwards issued a letter of resignation last week …

We’re dead last
Editorial

We’re dead last

This is the time of year that many Alabamians start to think about our state’s superiority. It’s football season, and most Alabamians — even m…

Zoom-bombed
Editorial

Zoom-bombed

  • Updated

In the months since the coronavirus pandemic made gatherings dangerous, conclaves of every stripe — from book clubs to corporate briefings to …

Editorial

Stubborn Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi must be supremely confident of a sweeping Democratic victory on Nov. 3. How else to explain why she refuses to compromise on a co…

Here comes Sally
Editorial

Here comes Sally

While the Wiregrass area isn’t in the crosshairs, many residents are wisely preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Sally, which is expected to…

Editorial

Winter is coming

As any "Game of Thrones" fan can tell you, the phrase "winter is coming" is not just a House Stark motto but a frequently invoked warning that…

Barry Moore reveals himself
Editorial

Barry Moore reveals himself

  • Updated

Barry Moore, the Republican candidate for Alabama 2nd Congressional District House seat, made a poor judgment call over the weekend, and then …

Hazards of pay
Editorial

Hazards of pay

The idea of hazard pay in pandemic times is worthy of discussion, and this week, Montgomery’s city-county personnel board followed through wit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert