Alabama lawmakers are in knots over yoga in schools
OUR VIEW

Alabama lawmakers are in knots over yoga in schools

One of the more interesting things about communities in Alabama is that faith is strong, not just among traditional Baptist or Methodist or other Christian congregations, but in a constellation of other houses of faith in Judaism, Islam and Hinduism, as well as organized spirituality centers. Often there are collaborative and inclusive gatherings involving observers of various faiths.

That’s why it’s difficult to understand why Alabama lawmakers in 1993 chose to prohibit yoga in public schools because of its ties to Eastern religion. And worse, that they’re tying themselves in knots in 2021 trying to come to terms with a popular fitness program for public school students.

We understand the establishment clause of the First Amendment, and the litigation that led to the prohibition of school-led prayer, but it’s difficult to see how the availability of yoga is any more an endorsement of Hinduism than track and field are an endorsement of Greek paganism.

Yoga has become a popular vehicle for physical and mental health, and it has many practitioners who have no interest in adopting Hinduism. In fact, yoga is offered in some churches as a recreation and wellness benefit to members of the congregation. Some churches even sponsor yoga classes as part of a fitness program.

Alabama lawmakers are struggling with details involving the language of yoga, such as the names of positions, as if speaking such words might lead a student to explore an eastern religion. That smacks of ignorance.

Lawmakers must lift the ban and allow public school students to participate in yoga classes if they choose. It’s a change worth approving.

