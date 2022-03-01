 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alabama man defends vulgar car tag
OUR VIEW

Alabama man defends vulgar car tag

  Updated
A Blount County man whose personalized Alabama license plate has been recalled is digging in his heels and vows to fight the recall he says violates his First Amendment right of free speech.

“I have the right to put a tag on my vehicle and it can say what I want it to say,” Nathan Kirk told al.com. “My point is, it’s letters. It could be my kid’s initials. It could be my grandmother or grandfather. It’s just letters. It doesn’t spell anything.”

Many personalized license plates don’t spell anything. There is room for only seven letters on standard plates, and six on a “Don’t Tread on Me” plate like Kirk’s. The six letters he chose: LGBFJB. To underscore his intent, he placed a frame around the tag that reads “FJB” across the top, and “Let’s Go Brandon” beneath.

For those who’ve been living under a rock the last few months, the Brandon catch phrase took off after an announcer at Talladega Speedway mistook an offensive crowd chant, “F—- Joe Biden” as a supportive cheer for driver Brandon Brown. Many conservatives adopted the phrase as denigrative shorthand, and it’s become as popular as “May the force be with you” or “There’s no place like home.”

Kirk could cover his entire truck with “Let’s Go Brandon” stickers if he chooses, as long as the vehicle still conforms to road safety requirements. A license plate is another matter; the Alabama Code gives authority of setting rules and regulations of license plates to the Department of Revenue, and those rules and regulations prohibit a wide swath of offensive messages on personalized license plates. Some people push the envelope to see what they can get away with, and sometimes questionable plates are issued “by human error,” a department spokesperson said, like a plate with the letters NOHOMO that was recalled in 2014.

We predict Kirk would not prevail should he fight the department’s recall of his tag. Given that surely at some point, a child in another vehicle pointed out the tag and asked a parent what it means, we wonder if this is really the hill on which Kirk wants to plant his flag.

Catch the latest in Opinion

