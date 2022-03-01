Alabama man defends vulgar car tag

A Blount County man whose personalized Alabama license plate has been recalled is digging in his heels and vows to fight the recall he says violates his First Amendment right of free speech.

“I have the right to put a tag on my vehicle and it can say what I want it to say,” Nathan Kirk told al.com. “My point is, it’s letters. It could be my kid’s initials. It could be my grandmother or grandfather. It’s just letters. It doesn’t spell anything.”

Many personalized license plates don’t spell anything. There is room for only seven letters on standard plates, and six on a “Don’t Tread on Me” plate like Kirk’s. The six letters he chose: LGBFJB. To underscore his intent, he placed a frame around the tag that reads “FJB” across the top, and “Let’s Go Brandon” beneath.

For those who’ve been living under a rock the last few months, the Brandon catch phrase took off after an announcer at Talladega Speedway mistook an offensive crowd chant, “F—- Joe Biden” as a supportive cheer for driver Brandon Brown. Many conservatives adopted the phrase as denigrative shorthand, and it’s become as popular as “May the force be with you” or “There’s no place like home.”