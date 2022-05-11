Alabama Medicaid's sticky wicket

A federal administrative complaint challenging an Alabama Medicaid policy raises a raft of questions about disease and moral judgment, and where lines of delineation should be, or if they should exist at all.

At issue is treatment for hepatitis C patients who use drugs and/or alcohol. The Alabama Medicaid Agency’s policy, and that of four other states, requires those patients to abstain from drugs and alcohol for six months or lose access to the hepatitis C treatment. The complainants, AIDS Alabama and the Harvard Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation, argue that the abstention requirement violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, which would protect drug users from discrimination in medical care.

The irony is that a spike in hepatitis C cases has been attributed in large part to increasing use of opiate drugs.

The question will likely boil down to whether substance abuse is a disease or a moral choice, and whether a government health agency can withhold treatment on moral grounds.

It’s interesting to note that since 2017, 17 states eliminated the sobriety requirement for hepatitis C treatment, and health officials have argued that forced sobriety hinders efforts to combat hepatitis C, a virus transmitted through contact with an infected person’s blood.

Whether the complaint will prompt answers to the questions it raises, or lead to changes in policy, remain to be seen. The contemplation itself should be educational.