Alabama retains seven Congressional districts

We heard a great deal about the U.S. Census last year, and the importance of having an accurate count of the number of people living in the United States. And this most recent tally, taken last year as it is every 10 years, was particularly charged from a political perspective, with a push from the White House to exclude non-citizens from the count. The idea was that non-citizens, many of whom are Hispanic, are presumed to be more likely to vote for Democrats.

However, the language in the U.S. Constitution’s Article 1, Section 2 authorizing a census mandates counting “free persons,” and excludes only un-taxed “Indians.”

Alabama officials joined the outcry over counting undocumented people, arguing that doing so could contribute to the loss of a congressional seat in our state — something they were worried about regardless.

That would be a bigger concern in the Wiregrass, as the prevailing thought among politicos was that if a congressional district had to go, it would be Alabama’s Second District.

That wouldn’t have meant our area would be unrepresented. Instead, the redistricting that follows each Census count would parse the state into six congressional districts instead of seven, giving our state one fewer members of Congress.