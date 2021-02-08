Alabama’s statesman

Fifty years ago last month, Richard Shelby was sworn into his first elected office, representing the people of Alabama’s 16th District in the state Senate in Montgomery. He has worked for the people ever since.

Shelby, then a Democrat, served in the state legislature until he ran for the U.S. House of Representatives, and after eight years he defeated Republican incumbent Jeremiah Denton in the 1986 U.S. Senate race.

From there he became a legend, becoming one of the most respected and powerful Senators on Capitol Hill.

Alabama has been fortunate to have a leader of Shelby’s caliber representing its interests in Washington. His strategic positions on powerful Senate committees reaped great benefits for Alabama with regard to federal funding for military and infrastructure projects.

Alabama residents may well not appreciate one facet of Shelby’s tenure enough. He has served us with grace and decorum, an attribute most notable during the last administration. Shelby never called attention to his opinion of President Donald Trump, keeping any admiration or derision to himself.