Alabama should consult NYC's 1947 vaccine efficiency
OUR VIEW

Alabama should consult NYC's 1947 vaccine efficiency

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alabama ranks dead last in distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s breathtaking news. But worse news is that state health officials say it’s not true, and blame wrong data and poor reporting from health providers, and say the problem lies in a shortage of vaccine available in the state.

And then there are the numbers: Since mid-December, Alabama has received 521,225 doses of the vaccine. The first shots were given in Dothan on Dec. 15. In the six weeks between then and Jan. 24, 255,291 shots have been administered across the state — not quite half the doses already on hand.

The greatest urgency in our state is the establishment of a streamlined system to arrange vaccine appointments and put the shots into Alabamians’ arms.

A telephone portal set up for appointments was quickly overrun. A new system is in the works but not yet available. Vaccines are earmarked for residents 75 and older, nursing home residents and health care personnel – a pool of almost 700,000 in the state.

This week, the Alabama Education Association lobbied for teachers and education workers to be given priority as well. It’s a fair request; if we’re going to push for in-classroom instruction, there should be consideration given to provide increased protection to adult educators and their student constituencies.

There are more than 5 million people in Alabama, and ideally everyone would have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. There’s been almost a year to think about ways to efficiently roll out a vaccination program. Six weeks after the first doses arrived, our system is such a calamity that many Alabamians are successfully locating vaccination opportunities in neighboring states.

When the state legislature convenes next week, its first order of business should be the creation of an efficient vaccination program that would see that every Alabamian who wants one receive a vaccination before the end of the legislative session. If it seems implausible, consider that New York City inoculated 6 million people in less than a month when smallpox resurfaced in the city in March 1947.

