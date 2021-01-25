Alabama should consult NYC's 1947 vaccine efficiency

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alabama ranks dead last in distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s breathtaking news. But worse news is that state health officials say it’s not true, and blame wrong data and poor reporting from health providers, and say the problem lies in a shortage of vaccine available in the state.

And then there are the numbers: Since mid-December, Alabama has received 521,225 doses of the vaccine. The first shots were given in Dothan on Dec. 15. In the six weeks between then and Jan. 24, 255,291 shots have been administered across the state — not quite half the doses already on hand.

The greatest urgency in our state is the establishment of a streamlined system to arrange vaccine appointments and put the shots into Alabamians’ arms.

A telephone portal set up for appointments was quickly overrun. A new system is in the works but not yet available. Vaccines are earmarked for residents 75 and older, nursing home residents and health care personnel – a pool of almost 700,000 in the state.