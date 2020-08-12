You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alabama the Littered
0 comments
OUR VIEW

Alabama the Littered

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Occasionally, motorists might notice a sign along roadways in Alabama stating that a portion of the route has been adopted by a particular organization or civic group that will keep their stretch of road free of litter. Sometimes, those lengths appear cleaner than others, but it doesn’t last. In no time, Alabama drivers manage to trash the cleaned-up portions with the same cigarette butts, fast-food wrappers and aluminum cans that mar the shoulders of virtually every roadway.

Alabama the Beautiful has a litter problem; rather, Alabama has a problem with people who litter. It costs taxpayers more than $7 million annually in clean-up, yet it continues.

The state Department of Transportation has launched a public service campaign to highlight the problem, pointing out that littering violates state law, carrying hefty penalties — $500 for a first offense; $1,000 plus community service for subsequent offenses.

That may seem onerous, but consider this: It’s a situation that can be eliminated if people show respect for their surroundings and their fellow citizens. One can avoid the fines by simply keeping their trash in their vehicles until they have access to a garbage can.

Give state officials credit for giving motorists fair warning about littering offenses. The state should follow through by issuing citations when the campaign ends.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial

Teacher unions and the pandemic

  • Updated

For most Americans the coronavirus is a scourge. But teachers unions seem to think it’s also an opportunity—to squeeze more money from taxpaye…

Win-win proposition
Editorial

Win-win proposition

  • Updated

Dothan commissioners entertaining a proposal to turn over the vacant Montana Street Elementary School building to the Dothan Housing Authority…

Editorial

The Tik-Tok gambit

  • Updated

The social media app TikTok has been downloaded more than 175 million times in the U.S. alone since its global launch in 2018. But now it's go…

Wallace L. Smith
Editorial

Wallace L. Smith

  • Updated

If the measure of a man is the respect he’s earned in his community, Dr. Wallace L. Smith should have been 10 feet tall.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert