 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OUR VIEW

All eyes on Alabama

  • 0

An Alabama lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court could have a far-reaching effect on voting rights both in the state of Alabama and across the nation.

At issue is Alabama’s congressional re-districting, which was challenged to force the state to create a second Black-majority district before the November election. The high court blocked a lower court ruling in February in a 5-4 vote, clearing the way for existing districts to be used in the November general election.

Last week, justices heard two hours of arguments in the case that seeks to establish a second Black-majority district among Alabama’s seven congressional districts.

About 27 percent of Alabama residents are Black; one majority-Black voting district would comprise just over 14 percent of residents.

A Supreme Court ruling in the case, Merrill v. Milligan, is expected next summer. However, the case will be closely watched by state officials across the nation.

People are also reading…

Alabama maintains that it should be allowed to take a race-neutral approach to redistricting, while plaintiffs maintain that redistricting should conform to 40 years of precedent under the Voting Rights Act. It’s likely that the resulting opinion will split along ideological lines on the court, and leave both sides less than thrilled with the outcome, which may well be the mark of effective compromise.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

If it looks like fraud …

If it looks like fraud …

Roughly a decade ago, Alabama lawmakers pushed an initiative that would require voters to show a photo ID at the polls in order to receive a b…

Wrong page, wrong book

Wrong page, wrong book

The long-neglected problems festering within Alabama’s Department of Corrections may be reaching a tipping point. This week, prisoners went on…

Tagged for a cause

Tagged for a cause

Specialty car tags are ubiquitous in Alabama, and for good reason. For motorists, a specialty tag is a way to express one’s allegiance to a pa…

Lightning warriors

Lightning warriors

If only America’s political factions could operate like utility providers across the nation, our country would have easier path to progress.

Fighting obesity

Fighting obesity

Several years prior to the reversion of Hong Kong to Chinese control, a group of Alabamians traveled there as part of an exchange between Rota…

Pictures tell more than one story

Pictures tell more than one story

State officials have their hands full already with multiple challenges involving the Alabama Corrections System. The U.S. Justice Department i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert