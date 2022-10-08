All eyes on Alabama

An Alabama lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court could have a far-reaching effect on voting rights both in the state of Alabama and across the nation.

At issue is Alabama’s congressional re-districting, which was challenged to force the state to create a second Black-majority district before the November election. The high court blocked a lower court ruling in February in a 5-4 vote, clearing the way for existing districts to be used in the November general election.

Last week, justices heard two hours of arguments in the case that seeks to establish a second Black-majority district among Alabama’s seven congressional districts.

About 27 percent of Alabama residents are Black; one majority-Black voting district would comprise just over 14 percent of residents.

A Supreme Court ruling in the case, Merrill v. Milligan, is expected next summer. However, the case will be closely watched by state officials across the nation.

Alabama maintains that it should be allowed to take a race-neutral approach to redistricting, while plaintiffs maintain that redistricting should conform to 40 years of precedent under the Voting Rights Act. It’s likely that the resulting opinion will split along ideological lines on the court, and leave both sides less than thrilled with the outcome, which may well be the mark of effective compromise.