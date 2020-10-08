An accurate look at COVID in schools

Embellishment is human nature; the more times a story is told, the more it evolves until eventually, it may have little resemblance to the original facts. It’s a component of gossip, usually accompanied by convoluted provenance that involves a sister-in-law of someone’s second cousin’s son-in-law’s uncle.

More often than not, tale-stretching is not deliberate, but is more a factor of moving through many people’s minds. A children’s party game involves sitting in a circle and whispering a set of circumstances from one to the next. By the time it comes back to the source, it may have little in common with the original story.

That may be the sort of thinking behind Alabama School Superintendent Eric Mackey’s plan to establish a COVID dashboard for public schools in Alabama. The initiative will draw information about the number of positive cases among students, staff, and faculty members, and will be available online to provide the public with accurate data about the incidence of COVID infection in the public schools.

“We want to be fully transparent so that people know that there are cases in the community,” Mackey told al.com.