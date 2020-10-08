 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
An accurate look at COVID in schools
0 comments
OUR VIEW

An accurate look at COVID in schools

{{featured_button_text}}

Embellishment is human nature; the more times a story is told, the more it evolves until eventually, it may have little resemblance to the original facts. It’s a component of gossip, usually accompanied by convoluted provenance that involves a sister-in-law of someone’s second cousin’s son-in-law’s uncle.

More often than not, tale-stretching is not deliberate, but is more a factor of moving through many people’s minds. A children’s party game involves sitting in a circle and whispering a set of circumstances from one to the next. By the time it comes back to the source, it may have little in common with the original story.

That may be the sort of thinking behind Alabama School Superintendent Eric Mackey’s plan to establish a COVID dashboard for public schools in Alabama. The initiative will draw information about the number of positive cases among students, staff, and faculty members, and will be available online to provide the public with accurate data about the incidence of COVID infection in the public schools.

“We want to be fully transparent so that people know that there are cases in the community,” Mackey told al.com.

Information will be broken down by school system, but not by individual schools, and will be a component of the Alabama Department of Public Health website, which maintains a state-wide aggregation of data on cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

That should be a comfort for everyone involved in public schools, but particularly for parents, who too often get information second-hand, at best. Mackey said the effort would tamp down rumors: “Sometimes these rumors get out that there are 100 people positive with it in the school, and there are actually three.”

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Disconnected
Editorial

Disconnected

A cattle rancher hired a young fellow to help with many of the chores on the farm, and while the new laborer wasn’t the sharpest knife in the …

A pig in a poke
Editorial

A pig in a poke

  • Updated

Many Houston County voters have already cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 general election, taking advantage of a temporary change in absentee …

A frivolous suit
Editorial

A frivolous suit

  • Updated

The only surprise that comes with a federal lawsuit over Gov. Kay Ivey’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in Alabama is that it took so lo…

Voting options still remain
Editorial

Voting options still remain

So far as of Tuesday morning, 101,092 absentee ballots in Alabama have been requested and 35,184 have been successfully returned for the Nov. …

Pandemiconium
Editorial

Pandemiconium

Shortly after school started last month, Dothan’s school superintendent, Dr. Phyllis Edwards, tendered her resignation in the middle of a five…

Editorial

Stubborn Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi must be supremely confident of a sweeping Democratic victory on Nov. 3. How else to explain why she refuses to compromise on a co…

Alabama's prison problem
Editorial

Alabama's prison problem

Alabama’s prison system is broken. Stunningly overcrowded and understaffed, the prisons are a warehouse for the mentally ill who receive inade…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert