Someone who had been out purchasing treats for their children’s Easter baskets recently told an interesting story about commerce. They bought a handful of chocolates shaped like upright bunnies and wrapped in foil decorated with a colorful, smiling Easter rabbit. They decided they’d sneak one for themselves, and when it was unwrapped, the chocolate wasn’t a bunny after all; instead, it was molded as one of the Three Kings from the Nativity scene.

It may have been left over from the Christmas manufacturing run at the chocolate plant, an ingenious repackaging to move stock while it’s still viable. However, one could consider the treat as a deliberate metaphor, a reminder that the underpinning of the secular accoutrements of Easter is the story of Jesus Christ.

Today is Easter Sunday, and while it’s often celebrated with candy, new clothes, and – for some – an annual trip to church, its meaning is far more reverent. In the Christian tradition, it’s where the rubber meets the road. While Christmas marks the birth of Christ, Easter celebrates the rebirth, the day Christ arose from the grave three days after dying for our sins on the cross.

In Alabama, more than 84 percent of residents identify themselves as Christian in religious affiliation, so the majority is familiar with the story and its significance to their faith and, abstractly, to the renewal and rebirth we see as life emerges anew from trees and flowering plants around us.

Sadly, religion has become an increasingly divisive matter on our nation’s political and social fronts. On this day, particularly, it’s instructive to return to the Holy Bible, a text that has given solace to so many over the centuries, and attempt to parse that age-old question, “What would Jesus do?”

From the Book of John, Chapter 13:

34 A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.

35 By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.