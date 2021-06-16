 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
An embarrassment
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

An embarrassment

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The United States Congress will award the Congressional Gold Medal to law enforcement agencies that protected the capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

It’s a fitting honor that should have sailed through both chambers with unanimous support from lawmakers who cowered in safe spaces, protected by law enforcement officers who stood between them and the invading horde. The deaths of three officers — Capitol Police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood and Metropolitan police department officer Jeffrey Smith — have been attributed to the clash. Seven other people died, and more than 140 law enforcement officers were injured.

But in this Congress, lawmakers cannot even agree to honor those men and women who stood between them and the violent mob that stormed the Capitol, defaced property and clashed with officers.

Twenty-one GOP lawmakers voted against the measure, disagreeing with language in the resolution, such as “insurrection” and a reference to the U.S. Capitol as “the temple of our American democracy.”

Among the nays are lawmakers on the extreme lightning rods of controversy — Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and Matt Gaetz of Florida. And to our great disdain — Alabama’s freshman U.S. Rep. Barry Moore cast his vote with the extremists.

If ever there were a measure that should receive bipartisan support, it’s the vote to award the Congressional Gold Medal to those law enforcement agencies that stood in the breach on Jan. 6.

Moore’s vote should embarrass him. It surely embarrasses many of his constituents.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

70% solution
Editorial

70% solution

  • Updated

Slowly but surely our corner of the world seems to be getting back to normal. Events that haven’t taken place in months are being held, people…

A moot point
Editorial

A moot point

  • Updated

Tony Spell, a Baton Rouge area preacher who was arrested several times for violating the state’s coronavirus restrictions last year by having …

Rain on a parade
Editorial

Rain on a parade

  • Updated

It would be easy to understand if organizers of a Juneteenth parade scheduled in Dothan on June 19 are dissatisfied with a Dothan City Commiss…

It can happen here
Editorial

It can happen here

  • Updated

A report of gun violence that aired on CBS’s 60 Minutes Sunday included an interview with a man who said his child wanted him to pack a milita…

SBC gathering will set the tone
Editorial

SBC gathering will set the tone

  • Updated

Today in Nashville, more than 16,000 delegates of the Southern Baptist Convention will gather in a two-day event to discuss issues facing the …

Voters need good choices
Editorial

Voters need good choices

  • Updated

Politics in Alabama have long given voters short-shrift. Candidates who presumably have little to offer build their campaigns on hot-button is…

Good call, Gov. Ivey
Editorial

Good call, Gov. Ivey

  • Updated

Surely there has been much concerned discussion among parents of school-age children and education professionals about the potentially detrime…

Double standard
Editorial

Double standard

  • Updated

The machinations of government often make little sense to the casual observer, and one has to wonder if they always make sense to the elected …

Bad timing — or is it?
Editorial

Bad timing — or is it?

On Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey kicked off her reelection campaign in Montgomery. The governor has served a portion of the second term of …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert