An embarrassment

The United States Congress will award the Congressional Gold Medal to law enforcement agencies that protected the capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

It’s a fitting honor that should have sailed through both chambers with unanimous support from lawmakers who cowered in safe spaces, protected by law enforcement officers who stood between them and the invading horde. The deaths of three officers — Capitol Police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood and Metropolitan police department officer Jeffrey Smith — have been attributed to the clash. Seven other people died, and more than 140 law enforcement officers were injured.

But in this Congress, lawmakers cannot even agree to honor those men and women who stood between them and the violent mob that stormed the Capitol, defaced property and clashed with officers.

Twenty-one GOP lawmakers voted against the measure, disagreeing with language in the resolution, such as “insurrection” and a reference to the U.S. Capitol as “the temple of our American democracy.”

Among the nays are lawmakers on the extreme lightning rods of controversy — Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and Matt Gaetz of Florida. And to our great disdain — Alabama’s freshman U.S. Rep. Barry Moore cast his vote with the extremists.