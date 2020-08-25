An inevitable spike

With throngs of young people returning to campus at colleges and universities across the nation, many school officials are scrambling to protect those students from their own poor judgment, and some have even reversed course, abandoning in-person instruction for distance learning.

In Tuscaloosa, Mayor Walt Maddox ordered bars to close for two weeks after students crowded into the nightspots without masks or social distancing on the first weekend after returning to campus. Some schools have set up quarantine dorms, and fear they may not have set aside enough beds for infected students.

In Auburn, where students are just as eager to socialize as their Tuscaloosa counterparts, officials are poised to put stronger enforcement options in place, and possibly shut down bars on the Plains.

Those mandates, made necessary by students’ apathy to the pandemic, will wield a significant economic blow to the businesses shuttered for two weeks.

At Northwestern, school officials have threatened to rescind the admission of any student who hosts a party or says they intend to attend one. If it seems draconian, it should telegraph the gravity of a potential campus health crisis.