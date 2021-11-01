An iron fist

Here’s something to ponder: Over the weekend, health officials discovered that a recent visitor to an amusement park had tested positive for COVID-19. The response was immediate closure of the amusement park, with 33,000 visitors locked inside, and every visitor was tested for COVID-19. Upon receiving a negative result, visitors were allowed to leave. Sometime the next day, all visitors had logged negative results.

That’s China’s approach to COVID-19 containment. The amusement park was Shanghai Disneyland.

China has taken draconian measures to contain the virus. Its borders have been closed for more than a year, and there is a mandatory quarantine for anyone entering the country. Last week, officials stopped a train bound for Beijing from Shanghai because someone on the train had been in close contact with an infected person. The entire train was quarantined.

We’re not advocating the approach of the Chinese, but a look at that country’s practices in contrast to the approach undertaken in the United States makes any suggestion that U.S. vaccination measures are iron-fisted violations of civil rights seem downright hyperbolic.