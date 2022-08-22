An oops moment

Years ago, this newspaper published a short news item about singer-pianist Jerry Lee Lewis, accompanied by a photograph of Jerry Lewis, the comic actor. It was an obvious error, the sort of human foible that happens when someone doesn’t pay enough attention to what they’re doing. It was mildly embarrassing only briefly, and a correction was issued in the following edition.

However, a similar error by the Lawrence County Republican Party has fueled controversy. In an internet search for an image of the GOP logo, someone appropriated an image that had been created for use with a Mother Jones article on racism in the Republican Party. It was very similar to the GOP logo, but the negative space between an elephant’s legs had been altered to resemble hooded Klansmen.

It was an unfortunate selection that would have been avoided had the party involved not cut corners by using a restricted image found in a web search.

However, it should be clear to anyone that the appearance of that particular image was a regrettable error and nothing more.

The offending image has been removed and mea culpas have been issued all around. Let’s move on; there are far greater issues to address.