An unexpected wrinkle

As the coronavirus pandemic stretched from spring into summer and toward fall, there was much debate about how schools would deliver instruction. Some had finished the previous school year with take-home packets and internet-based teaching, but much of the discussion over the summer focused on how to safely bring students back into the classroom.

Another concern was the safety of faculty and staff — adults who may have existing health concerns that could increase their likelihood of developing life-threatening illness if exposed to the coronavirus. In the first few weeks on classroom instruction this fall, administrators have discovered that particular challenge may have been underestimated.

The number of students becoming infected with COVID-19 has been relatively low, which comes as a relief. However, schools across the state have had to shut down for a period because of the impact on faculty and staff. When teachers are absent from the classroom while under quarantine from possible exposure, administrators find that a shortage of substitutes make those slots difficult to fill. Without adequate teachers to maintain classroom instruction, several schools have shut down and shifted instruction to online platforms.

This unexpected wrinkle in the educational plan makes efforts to expand internet accessibility across the state even more urgent. Government and school officials must recognize that the delivery of instruction may well be forever changed, and make development of infrastructure for virtual learning a top priority.

