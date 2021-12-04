A review of the performance of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles over the past year suggests the board is yet another broken cog in the state’s justice and corrections machinery.

Al.com reports that the three-member board granted parole for 648 of about 4,700 applicants in the 2021 fiscal year, marking the third consecutive year of falling parole numbers with a rate of less than half of the 37% average over the last 10 years.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Corrections is being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for unconstitutional conditions, including chronic overcrowding.

It’s a complex challenge. Alabamians have every right to expect criminals to be off the streets. Legislators make the laws, police agencies enforce them, prosecutors litigate them, and judges sentence those found guilty of breaking them. Corrections officials keep them locked up, and the three-member parole board decides who to let out on parole.

At each step, there are procedures and guidelines for the equitable execution of duties.