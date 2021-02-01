Another chance for progress

The 2021 regular session of the Alabama Legislature begins tomorrow, and lawmakers are expected to tackle several issues of great importance to the people of Alabama.

Among those are increasing fines for removal of historical monuments, prohibiting hormone treatments and surgeries for minors with gender dysphoria, allowing beer and wine to be delivered to homes, repealing a permit requirement to carry a concealed handgun, shielding businesses from liability in COVID-19 cases, medical marijuana, and a lottery and casinos.

What we’d like to see take priority is the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s woeful attempt to meet its challenges.

Lawmakers should make improvement of vaccine distribution its top priority. Alabama has been identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the worst state in the union with regard to vaccine rollout. That needs to be turned around quickly. Alabamians are dying from COVID-19 literally every day.

The effect of the pandemic on public education has been crippling, and its full impact won’t likely be felt for some time. Lawmakers must prioritize efforts to adapt the delivery of instruction to students in a safe and effective manner.