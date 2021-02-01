 Skip to main content
Another chance for progress
OUR VIEW

Another chance for progress

The 2021 regular session of the Alabama Legislature begins tomorrow, and lawmakers are expected to tackle several issues of great importance to the people of Alabama.

Among those are increasing fines for removal of historical monuments, prohibiting hormone treatments and surgeries for minors with gender dysphoria, allowing beer and wine to be delivered to homes, repealing a permit requirement to carry a concealed handgun, shielding businesses from liability in COVID-19 cases, medical marijuana, and a lottery and casinos.

What we’d like to see take priority is the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s woeful attempt to meet its challenges.

Lawmakers should make improvement of vaccine distribution its top priority. Alabama has been identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the worst state in the union with regard to vaccine rollout. That needs to be turned around quickly. Alabamians are dying from COVID-19 literally every day.

The effect of the pandemic on public education has been crippling, and its full impact won’t likely be felt for some time. Lawmakers must prioritize efforts to adapt the delivery of instruction to students in a safe and effective manner.

On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed lease agreements on new prisons in a step toward addressing challenges that led to a lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice. Lawmakers must work toward correcting the ills of the state Department of Corrections, and undertake an extensive study of the state’s criminal justice system and sentencing guidelines.

Every legislative session is an opportunity for elected representatives and senators to create laws that will truly improve the lives of Alabamians. Too often, it’s an opportunity lost.

Lawmakers should ensure their every action serves the common good.

