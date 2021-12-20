Anti-vax creep

The ramp-up to the Christmas holiday brings worrisome news about the state of the novel coronavirus – its advanced iteration, Omicron, is far more easily transmissible, particularly among the unvaccinated, and some parts of the country have seen Omicron infection rates double from day to day even as cases of the previous version, Delta, continue to rise.

Health officials have expressed foreboding as travel and family gatherings increase for the holidays, and have warned of a surge in cases in the days following such get-togethers.

They’re talking about us, and other areas of the country that remain largely unvaccinated. While the vaccinations and boosters don’t provide absolute protection, statistics suggest fewer than 15 percent of new cases involve vaccinated people.

As of Dec. 17, less than 48 percent of Alabamians are fully vaccinated.

What’s more alarming is that resistance to the array of inoculations against COVID-19 appears to have created growing skepticism over vaccination in general.