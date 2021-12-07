 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anyone’s guess
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Anyone’s guess

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has done yeoman’s work at the helm of state, having ascended to the governor’s office behind scandal-ridden Robert Bentley’s shameful resignation and having won her first full term in office. Her tenure hasn’t been perfect, but she’s kept the ship afloat while meeting an unprecedented pandemic that has threatened the spirit, health, and economic stability of the people of our state.

Ivey has been involved in state government in various roles for more than 40 years, and at 77, is the oldest serving governor in the U.S. Although there have been whisperings about her age and health – she was successfully treated for lung cancer in 2019 – Ivey has long been considered a safe incumbent as she seeks her second full term.

Now some challengers have emerged for next year’s Republican primary – businessman Tim James and Lynda Blanchard.

Blanchard, who has no experience in state politics, was previously in the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Shelby, but changed races at the suggestion that former President Donald Trump could endorse her in a race against Ivey, who Trump blames for cancellation of his planned rally at the USS Alabama Battleship Park. Blanchard, responsible for a large donation to Trump’s inaugural fund, was appointed to be Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia.

James’ connection to state government is as son of former Gov. Fob James, and as a twice-failed gubernatorial candidate.

At least at this point, the most effective candidate should be easy to discern. But the May 24 primaries are less than six months away, and in Alabama politics, what will happen is anyone’s guess.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death Row debacle
Editorial

Death Row debacle

  • Updated

The debacle surrounding the planned execution of a Death Row inmate may have drawn to a close with his recent death from natural causes. But A…

Another broken cog
Editorial

Another broken cog

  • Updated

A review of the performance of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles over the past year suggests the board is yet another broken cog in the…

Misdelivered
Editorial

Misdelivered

  • Updated

On social media, there are thousands of groups from communities all over the nation through which neighbors exchange information about the goi…

The amen corner
Editorial

The amen corner

As Omicron, the latest variant of the COVID-19 virus, rapidly spreads around the globe, health officials are waiting anxiously to see how vacc…

Disingenuity
Editorial

Disingenuity

  • Updated

An Alabama congressman is deservedly under fire after a routine braggadocio statement taking credit for the appropriation of hundreds of thous…

Desperation without contrition
Editorial

Desperation without contrition

  • Updated

They — whoever “they” may be — have long said that a sincere apology goes a long way toward making amends. That’s underscored by a practice in…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert