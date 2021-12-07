Anyone’s guess

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has done yeoman’s work at the helm of state, having ascended to the governor’s office behind scandal-ridden Robert Bentley’s shameful resignation and having won her first full term in office. Her tenure hasn’t been perfect, but she’s kept the ship afloat while meeting an unprecedented pandemic that has threatened the spirit, health, and economic stability of the people of our state.

Ivey has been involved in state government in various roles for more than 40 years, and at 77, is the oldest serving governor in the U.S. Although there have been whisperings about her age and health – she was successfully treated for lung cancer in 2019 – Ivey has long been considered a safe incumbent as she seeks her second full term.

Now some challengers have emerged for next year’s Republican primary – businessman Tim James and Lynda Blanchard.