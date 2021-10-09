Appointment shouldn't be a rubber stamp

Dothan’s Southeast Health has a significant presence in our community. With more than 2,700 employees, it’s one of the area’s largest employers. Patients throughout southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and the Florida panhandle depend on Southeast Health’s 420-bed regional medical center, and its array of 22 clinics and ancillary services locations throughout the area for their medical care.

Dothan’s Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine is also under the Southeast Health umbrella.

To say Southeast Health is important to our health, welfare, and economy is an understatement. That’s why great care should go into determining who sits on the 13-member governing board, the Houston County Healthcare Authority. The board members are unpaid, and often face knotty decisions about the direction of the Southeast Health fold. We appreciate their generous service, and their efforts on behalf of the community.

However, we don’t disagree with Houston County Commissioner Ricky Herring, who expressed frustration last week about the Health Care Authority’s appointment process.

The authority’s articles of incorporation determine the appointment process, in which a nominating committee from the authority submits three names, along with a recommendation, to the appointing commissioner.