 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Appointment shouldn't be a rubber stamp
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Appointment shouldn't be a rubber stamp

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dothan’s Southeast Health has a significant presence in our community. With more than 2,700 employees, it’s one of the area’s largest employers. Patients throughout southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and the Florida panhandle depend on Southeast Health’s 420-bed regional medical center, and its array of 22 clinics and ancillary services locations throughout the area for their medical care.

Dothan’s Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine is also under the Southeast Health umbrella.

To say Southeast Health is important to our health, welfare, and economy is an understatement. That’s why great care should go into determining who sits on the 13-member governing board, the Houston County Healthcare Authority. The board members are unpaid, and often face knotty decisions about the direction of the Southeast Health fold. We appreciate their generous service, and their efforts on behalf of the community.

However, we don’t disagree with Houston County Commissioner Ricky Herring, who expressed frustration last week about the Health Care Authority’s appointment process.

The authority’s articles of incorporation determine the appointment process, in which a nominating committee from the authority submits three names, along with a recommendation, to the appointing commissioner.

Herring was clear that his objection is not a commentary on the existing board or its nominees, but that he believes his appointment is meaningless if he has no part in the selection, and cannot appoint who he believes might best serve.

His point is valid. While the county commission has no oversight of the health care authority, individual commissioners who appoint several members to the authority should have more control over whom they choose, rather than rubber-stamping a selection made by the authority’s nominating committee.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Grinch rises
Editorial

The Grinch rises

  • Updated

Parents of young children may have another worry on the horizon: coronavirus-fueled disruptions in the global supply chain are throwing a Grin…

A cautionary tale
Editorial

A cautionary tale

  • Updated

Municipalities around the state should pay close attention to a cautionary tale unfolding in the city of Mobile, where a runoff election this …

Economic fears
Editorial

Economic fears

Recently, diners in a local restaurant noticed a handwritten note at the bottom of the menu: “$1 will be added to prices on the menu because o…

It seems too good to be true
Editorial

It seems too good to be true

  • Updated

It took years and years of neglect, languishing in the Alabama Legislature for session after session until the federal government threatened t…

A brewing storm
Editorial

A brewing storm

  • Updated

Our state is no stranger to dubious achievement, but a new designation earned last week is particular horrifying – Sweet home Alabama leads th…

Disingenuous 'rescue'
Editorial

Disingenuous 'rescue'

  • Updated

Alabama lawmakers are back in Montgomery this week in a special legislative session convened by Gov. Kay Ivey to hammer out a strategy to pay …

Cloaked in secrecy
Editorial

Cloaked in secrecy

  • Updated

In the United States, ordinary citizens have the right to know how public servants conduct the business of the people. That is accommodated ac…

Gov. Ivey’s disingenuity
Editorial

Gov. Ivey’s disingenuity

  • Updated

Gov. Kay Ivey was quick to issue a strong response last week to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates for federal employees, hospital workers…

A tragic metaphor
Editorial

A tragic metaphor

  • Updated

Judging by the reaction of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other Republican officials in our state and as many as two dozen others, one might get th…

Transformative vision
Editorial

Transformative vision

More than 40 years ago, eye surgeon Dr. Marnix E. Heersink chose a former interior design building at the corner of Fortner Street and Ross Cl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert