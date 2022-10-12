Arbitrary obstacles

Last spring, an organization working to restore felons’ voting rights, Greater Birmingham Ministries, requested the state provide the names, addresses and telephone numbers of felons who had not been allowed to vote: those removed from voter rolls between June 11, 2019, and June 11, 2021 or whose application to register was denied because of a felony conviction during the same time period, along with people who were removed from the voting rolls after the 2020 election.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill denied the requests specific to felons, and offered the list of all voters removed from the rolls after the 2020 election at a cost to GBM of $1,123, or a penny per voter.

Last week, a federal judge ruled that Greater Birmingham Ministries had a right to the information requested under a public inspection provision of the National Voter Registration Act, and that the information should be provided free or at a reasonable cost related to the actual cost of providing the information, which is stored electronically.

In other words, the $1,123 set of records along with the other two sets of records could be easily retrieved and delivered by email or on a portable data device like a common thumb drive that can be purchased for a few dollars.

In requesting the public records more than a year before the 2022 primaries and general election, it appears GSM hoped to complete most if not all of its efforts to restore voting rights to felons prior to this year’s election. With the deadline for voter registration ahead of the November general election less than two weeks away, that seems unlikely now – which may well have been the point.

It should not take a federal court order to compel Alabama’s top voting official to adhere to the law. Merrill should be well-versed in nuance of the National Voter Registration Act, and respond to requests accordingly.