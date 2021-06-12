Athletes deserve a piece of the pie

There is no doubt that University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban is at the top of his game, and many would argue that he may well be the greatest football coach of all time. As such, his contract with the University of Alabama pays him in excess of $9 million per year, with bonuses that push his compensation past $10 million. That doesn’t include money earned from commercial endorsements.

Saban is the highest paid coach in collegiate sports, but his astronomical pay isn’t as outrageous as some might imagine. Successful coaches in collegiate sports make millions of dollars for their expertise. It’s what the market bears, as college sports programs are big, big business — for everyone except the student athletes, who are barred from being compensated for their own successes in play.