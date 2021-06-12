Athletes deserve a piece of the pie

There is no doubt that University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban is at the top of his game, and many would argue that he may well be the greatest football coach of all time. As such, his contract with the University of Alabama pays him in excess of $9 million per year, with bonuses that push his compensation past $10 million. That doesn’t include money earned from commercial endorsements.
Saban is the highest paid coach in collegiate sports, but his astronomical pay isn’t as outrageous as some might imagine. Successful coaches in collegiate sports make millions of dollars for their expertise. It’s what the market bears, as college sports programs are big, big business — for everyone except the student athletes, who are barred from being compensated for their own successes in play.
That tide is turning, and change is long overdue. Without exceptionally skilled players, highly paid coaches lack the raw talent to mold into winning teams. Student athletes are recruited for their abilities, and brought to university on scholarship. Most athletes bring with them a dream of ascending to professional sports franchises and multimillion-dollar contracts, and all too often exhaust their college eligibility without successfully completing their coursework, leaving without a diploma. Meanwhile, every time they step on the field, in practice or in games, they risk injury that could end their athletic careers and income potential.
Several states have enacted laws that would allow college athletes to make money from endorsements from their names, images, or likeness. That’s a step in the right direction. However, differences from state to state will surely wreak havoc on recruitment for athletic programs. The answer would be a uniform set or rules such as a measure being considered by congress.
While there appears to be broad consensus in congress for extending NIL rights to collegiate athletes, there is no imminent bill to do so. Meanwhile, some states’ measures are set to take effect soon.
Congress should act to level the playing field.