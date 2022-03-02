Early one Friday morning in February 1956, years before firebrand Gov. George Wallace’s infamous “Stand in the Schoolhouse Door,” a young African-American woman walked across the University of Alabama from her first class in Smith Hall to a Children’s Literature class in Bibb Graves Hall. There was no hoopla, no fanfare, and notably, no commotion. That morning, Autherine Lucy had quietly become the first Black student to attend the University.

The atmosphere had changed three days later when the quad was filled with protesters and agitators, most of whom had no connection to the university. Lucy didn’t make it through the second day of Children’s Literature. As unrest grew, she was whisked out of the building through a little-known tunnel, and then spirited off campus while hiding in the backseat of an unmarked patrol car. Autherine Lucy was later suspended from attending classes “for her own safety.”

Autherine Lucy Foster, who died Wednesday at 92, had sued the university’s director of admissions for the right to attend the University to get her master’s degree with the hope of becoming a “master teacher.” The case went to the U.S. Supreme Court, where she and her co-plaintiff Polly Anne Myers prevailed.