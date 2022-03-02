Early one Friday morning in February 1956, years before firebrand Gov. George Wallace’s infamous “Stand in the Schoolhouse Door,” a young African-American woman walked across the University of Alabama from her first class in Smith Hall to a Children’s Literature class in Bibb Graves Hall. There was no hoopla, no fanfare, and notably, no commotion. That morning, Autherine Lucy had quietly become the first Black student to attend the University.
The atmosphere had changed three days later when the quad was filled with protesters and agitators, most of whom had no connection to the university. Lucy didn’t make it through the second day of Children’s Literature. As unrest grew, she was whisked out of the building through a little-known tunnel, and then spirited off campus while hiding in the backseat of an unmarked patrol car. Autherine Lucy was later suspended from attending classes “for her own safety.”
Autherine Lucy Foster, who died Wednesday at 92, had sued the university’s director of admissions for the right to attend the University to get her master’s degree with the hope of becoming a “master teacher.” The case went to the U.S. Supreme Court, where she and her co-plaintiff Polly Anne Myers prevailed.
Ironically, Foster – now Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster, having eventually earned her master’s degree and received an honorary doctorate from the university – was in Tuscaloosa on Feb. 25 to receive the honor of seeing her name placed on the very building that loomed large in her first foray to the Capstone. Trustees named the building Autherine Lucy Hall, removing the name Bibb Graves, whose complicated history includes stints as a Ku Klux Klan leader and governor of Alabama.
Longtime educator and Dothan resident Marian Loftin first encountered Autherine Lucy in the Children’s Literature class that quiet Friday in 1956, and remembers that even as her classmate was being taken from class while an angry mob raged outside, the courageous young woman maintained “a quiet demeanor and a shy smile.”
Loftin and Foster maintained that connection for more than 60 years, renewed each time their paths crossed.
Autherine Lucy Foster cherished the University of Alabama, although she had every reason not to. In her remarks following induction into the College of Education Hall of Fame, Foster told the gathered crowd that she loved them all.
As for her quest to become a “master teacher,” she is now the Master Teacher: Alabama Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey presented a resolution giving Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster the title “Master Teacher,” resolving that it will not be designated to another in Alabama.