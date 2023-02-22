There’s a reason that war metaphors are often used to describe legislative activity. Assuming there has ever been a time when unified effort to govern for the good of the people was the order of the day, that’s long forgotten. Contemporary legislative activity is an Us-vs-Them endeavor, with major-party lawmakers sparring while independents watch helplessly from the sidelines.

However, once in a blue moon an issue comes around that gathers bipartisan support, even though the reasoning differs by party.

In Alabama’s upcoming legislative session, a measure to eliminate the state’s tax on groceries has support from both left- and right-leaning lobbying organizations. One sees the tax as a burden on poor Alabamians; the other sees elimination of grocery tax as part of a larger effort to reduce taxes in general.

It’s a long-overdue initiative, and its time has come. Alabama tax revenues piled up a $1.5 billion surplus last year.

Alabama is one of only 13 states that tax groceries, and even fewer states tax food at the same rate as other consumer goods, as Alabama does.

Sales tax is regressive, meaning that people with lower income pay a larger percentage of their income in sales tax.

We urge lawmakers of every stripe to support a measure that would eliminate the tax on food in our state, particularly at a time when prices are rising while wages stagnate.

This tax relief would literally ease the burden on every Alabamian. Shouldn’t that be the goal of representational government?