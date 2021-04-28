 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Back to the drawing board
0 comments
OUR VIEW

Back to the drawing board

{{featured_button_text}}

It’s tough to fault Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for taking the bull by the horns with regard to the terrible shape of the state’s corrections system. The Alabama Legislature has been aware of the challenges of staffing, overcrowding and facilities for years, and each year it has failed to address the growing problems.

Alabama’s prison conditions captured the attention of the U.S. Department of Justice, and after repeated warnings, the DOJ filed a lawsuit against the state over the matter.

Ivey, to her credit, decided to act, signing off on a $3 billion lease agreement without running the plan through the legislative process, where it would likely die of inaction.

Now there’s a lawsuit aiming to stop the lease, spearheaded by the state’s own auditor, Jim Zeigler.

The suit contends that the agreement is illegal since Ivey didn’t have legislative approval. Further, plaintiffs — Zeigler; a Democratic lawmaker; a property owner whose home is near the proposed site of one of the new prisons; and an inmate rights activist — contend that the agreement is ill-conceived.

They may well be right. As written, the agreement, which will cost the state in excess of $3 billion, would end with the state having no equity in the structures. And it doesn’t address many of the pressing challenges that currently exist, such as staffing, overcrowding, and inmate conditions.

The prison problem requires a thoroughly vetted plan that will address the key concerns in a cost-effective manner at its simplest, and preferably position the state to meet needs of a corrections system for decades into the future.

Officials must scrap the lease agreement and start from scratch.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

About those guns...
Editorial

About those guns...

  • Updated

A majority of conservative Alabama state senators believe they’ve found an ingenious solution to federal restrictions they disagree with — sim…

Editorial

The Baker Act

  • Updated

The images of a police officer in Miami-Dade County taking a 7-year-old boy — in handcuffs — for a psychiatric exam after he hit a teacher spa…

Redemption
Editorial

Redemption

  • Updated

A measure signed into law by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won’t affect most state residents, but those it does couldn’t be blamed for seeing the new …

A bill ripe for passage
Editorial

A bill ripe for passage

  • Updated

Thirty six states have passed laws that allow medical uses for cannabis, and Alabama is on track to become the 37th.

Will she or won’t she?
Editorial

Will she or won’t she?

While some Alabama politicians are looking ahead to the 2022 elections, at least one is keeping her cards close to the vest. Gov. Kay Ivey was…

Liquor to go
Editorial

Liquor to go

  • Updated

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, people all over the nation found themselves grounded, confined to their homes either by governmental mandat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert