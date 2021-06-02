 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bad timing — or is it?
0 comments
OUR VIEW

Bad timing — or is it?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey kicked off her reelection campaign in Montgomery. The governor has served a portion of the second term of former Gov. Robert Bentley, who resigned in disgrace, and is well into her own first term. She’s been well received during her tenure, and would seem to have little trouble coasting to a second term.

However, one of her hallmark actions — an initiative to lease new prison facilities to address serious deficiencies in the Alabama Corrections System — was declared dead the same day after a key deadline in the deal passed.

Ivey deserves credit for taking the initiative when the Alabama Legislature would not, even though the prison lease plan lost its luster as time passed and underwriters bailed out on the proposal. After all, at the end of construction and 30 years of leasing, Alabama would have expended in the neighborhood of $3 billion and would have no equity in the facilities.

Unfortunately, this ill-timed development may well become a political issue in the governor’s race when it should energize talks with legislative leaders to devise a better plan to address the state’s growing prison debacle, as well as a federal lawsuit lodged against the state for its failure to address those challenges earlier.

If Ivey is serious about alleviating the prison crisis, she’ll call lawmakers into a special session for the sole purpose of addressing the chronic issues in the Department of Corrections, and make that matter an urgent priority above all else — including the 2022 governor’s race.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Free speech zone
Editorial

Free speech zone

  • Updated

A controversy has arisen at the University of Alabama, where a conservative Christian group has filed a lawsuit against the university over it…

Good call, Gov. Ivey
Editorial

Good call, Gov. Ivey

  • Updated

Surely there has been much concerned discussion among parents of school-age children and education professionals about the potentially detrime…

CodeRED
Editorial

CodeRED

  • Updated

Alabama residents should be encouraged by the state Law Enforcement Agency’s new missing person alert system, CodeRED.

Shut out
Editorial

Shut out

  • Updated

Alabama’s prison system has been slow-motion train wreck for years with lawmakers doing little to nothing to address a situation continued to …

Double standard
Editorial

Double standard

  • Updated

The machinations of government often make little sense to the casual observer, and one has to wonder if they always make sense to the elected …

Let there be DST
Editorial

Let there be DST

  • Updated

Desiderius Erasmus, the 16th century philosopher and scholar, would take great delight in ongoing debate of daylight saving time in the halls …

Kicked to the curb
Editorial

Kicked to the curb

  • Updated

Like legislative officials in some other states, Alabama lawmakers didn’t let the legislative session end without approving voting restriction…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert