Bad timing — or is it?

On Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey kicked off her reelection campaign in Montgomery. The governor has served a portion of the second term of former Gov. Robert Bentley, who resigned in disgrace, and is well into her own first term. She’s been well received during her tenure, and would seem to have little trouble coasting to a second term.

However, one of her hallmark actions — an initiative to lease new prison facilities to address serious deficiencies in the Alabama Corrections System — was declared dead the same day after a key deadline in the deal passed.

Ivey deserves credit for taking the initiative when the Alabama Legislature would not, even though the prison lease plan lost its luster as time passed and underwriters bailed out on the proposal. After all, at the end of construction and 30 years of leasing, Alabama would have expended in the neighborhood of $3 billion and would have no equity in the facilities.

Unfortunately, this ill-timed development may well become a political issue in the governor’s race when it should energize talks with legislative leaders to devise a better plan to address the state’s growing prison debacle, as well as a federal lawsuit lodged against the state for its failure to address those challenges earlier.

If Ivey is serious about alleviating the prison crisis, she’ll call lawmakers into a special session for the sole purpose of addressing the chronic issues in the Department of Corrections, and make that matter an urgent priority above all else — including the 2022 governor’s race.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.