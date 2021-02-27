Ballot blues

Alabama lawmakers are considering a two-pronged bill addressing ballots in Alabama.

One component is simply common sense; the change would require that constitutional amendment questions on the ballot include the nature and description of the amendment voters are asked to consider. It’s unconscionable to expect voters to make a determination about amending our constitution without understanding exactly what is being asked of them, and what a yes or no answer would mean.

Nobody wants to buy a pig in a poke, but referenda written in a way that obscures the intent of a measure is exactly that. Clarity is particularly important when considering ballot measures, as was clearly apparent to voters when they went to mark their ballots on Nov. 3. They were being asked to approve a $5 fee for EMS services, but they would have needed clairvoyance to know that, as the ballot question read: Do you favor the adoption of Act 2020-191 of the 2020 Session of the Alabama Legislature? Yes or no?

It shouldn’t take a lot of thought to determine that component of House Bill 397 should be approved.

The other component is different matter. It would eliminate straight-ticket voting on Alabama ballots.