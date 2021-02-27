 Skip to main content
Ballot blues
OUR VIEW

Ballot blues

Alabama lawmakers are considering a two-pronged bill addressing ballots in Alabama.

One component is simply common sense; the change would require that constitutional amendment questions on the ballot include the nature and description of the amendment voters are asked to consider. It’s unconscionable to expect voters to make a determination about amending our constitution without understanding exactly what is being asked of them, and what a yes or no answer would mean.

Nobody wants to buy a pig in a poke, but referenda written in a way that obscures the intent of a measure is exactly that. Clarity is particularly important when considering ballot measures, as was clearly apparent to voters when they went to mark their ballots on Nov. 3. They were being asked to approve a $5 fee for EMS services, but they would have needed clairvoyance to know that, as the ballot question read: Do you favor the adoption of Act 2020-191 of the 2020 Session of the Alabama Legislature? Yes or no?

It shouldn’t take a lot of thought to determine that component of House Bill 397 should be approved.

The other component is different matter. It would eliminate straight-ticket voting on Alabama ballots.

That’s the portion at the top of the ballot that gives voters the option to vote for all candidates of a political party by ticking one box rather than going down the ballot. It simplifies the process for voters whose partisan leanings outweigh the individual candidates. With one swipe, a voter can ensure they’ve voted for every candidate of their favored party — or against every candidate of the opposing party, if one takes that view.

Proponents of the change argue that straight-party voting is bad for political parties. We’d argue that it’s a convenient option for voters, which raises a compelling question: Should balloting changes favor the people, or the political parties?

The question should be rhetorical.

Catch the latest in Opinion

