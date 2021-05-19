 Skip to main content
Barkley is a role model, like it or not
OUR VIEW

People will make whatever assumptions they want about professional athletes, and somewhere there is a story to prop up their assessment. Many athletes have squandered fortunes, and those stories often become cautionary tales. Don’t be fooled; professional athletes are like any other collection of people.

During his years as an NBA star, Leeds native and former Auburn University basketball standout Charles Barkley, never reticent in front of a microphone, created a stir saying neither he nor any other athlete should be held up as a role model: “Just because I can dunk a basketball doesn’t mean I should raise your kids.”

That was likely a disappointment for a generation of young basketball fans who set sights on being like Charles.

There are far worse people to emulate than Charles Barkley. As a retired player, Barkley has maintained his recognition as a sports commentator, and his lack of reticence benefits us all. He speaks his mind, even when controversial, like when he suggested last year that the NCAA tournament should be cancelled during the pandemic.

Recently, he took action that everyone should note, particularly those with abundant resources: Barkley returned to Leeds to give $1,000 to each of the public school system’s 226 employees.

It’s not his first act of benevolence in the community that raised him; over the last 30 years, he has provided more than $3 million in scholarships to Leeds graduates.

Sir Charles was right years ago; it’s not his place to raise anyone’s kids. However, as a generous philanthropist, he is the best sort of role model.

