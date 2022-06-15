Beat the heat

Technically, it’s still spring, but Alabama is already sweltering under a heat wave that’s pushing temperatures into triple digits this week.

There’s cold comfort in the news that we’re not alone, and that more than 100 million Americans are sweating it the heat wave as well. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for a wide swath of the nation from Wisconsin to the Florida Gulf Coast, with heat indices surpassing 100 degrees in some areas, which is particularly hard-hitting in northern parts of the U.S. Southeastern Michigan is under an excessive heat watch. The front is expected to move slowly eastward near the end of the week.

Adding to the concern for many areas are heavy storms, bringing the possibility of power outages.

And while high temperatures and oppressive humidity are nothing new to Alabama residents, it’s still difficult to take, and there are a few strategies to help get through it.

It’s a good idea to be mindful of elderly family members, friends, and relatives, ensuring that they have the proper equipment to keep cool and that it’s in good working order. Check on them daily.

Pets – particularly outdoor pets – are particularly susceptible to overheating. Make sure they have plenty of fresh water to drink and somewhere shady to rest. Better yet, bring them inside in the heat of the day.

Those who work outdoors, as well as children who play outdoors, should stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and limit time spent in open sun. Take frequent breaks, and drink plenty of water. Wear a hat.

Another strategy that won’t be popular now will pay off in the long run – take measures to cut back on electricity usage during the peak times of day. Utility rates are often pegged to peak demand, and spikes in consumption can not only stress the system, but could result in higher rates for the months ahead.

At least one utility in the state, the Tennessee Valley Authority, has urged customers to push thermostats to 75 degrees at least through the next week. It could serve us all well for the rest of the summer.