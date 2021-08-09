Better late than never

One day last week in Alabama – Wednesday, Aug. 5 – almost 4,000 new COVID-19 cases were logged in our state; by Sunday, Alabama hospitals were brimming with 2,000 infected patients ill enough to be admitted.

It’s a snapshot of the meteoric rise in infections in our state. A month ago, the number of COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals was less than 200.

Health officials say Alabama’s positivity rate is the highest in the U.S. More than 95 percent of the new cases are in unvaccinated people, which makes our state fertile ground for pandemic growth. Alabama’s vaccination rate remains the lowest in America.

There’s an awful lot of stubbornness at the root of it. Stubborn officials who refuse to make unpopular mandates that would limit exposure. Stubborn residents who refuse to get vaccinated despite evidence that doing so would mitigate their own potential exposure and that of the people around them. Stubborn promoters of gatherings who decide to proceed with potential super-spreader events, and cavalier attendees who roll the dice and go anyway. Stubborn school officials who won’t require mask use by school staff and students – most of whom are too young for a vaccination.