 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Better late than never
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Better late than never

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One day last week in Alabama – Wednesday, Aug. 5 – almost 4,000 new COVID-19 cases were logged in our state; by Sunday, Alabama hospitals were brimming with 2,000 infected patients ill enough to be admitted.

It’s a snapshot of the meteoric rise in infections in our state. A month ago, the number of COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals was less than 200.

Health officials say Alabama’s positivity rate is the highest in the U.S. More than 95 percent of the new cases are in unvaccinated people, which makes our state fertile ground for pandemic growth. Alabama’s vaccination rate remains the lowest in America.

There’s an awful lot of stubbornness at the root of it. Stubborn officials who refuse to make unpopular mandates that would limit exposure. Stubborn residents who refuse to get vaccinated despite evidence that doing so would mitigate their own potential exposure and that of the people around them. Stubborn promoters of gatherings who decide to proceed with potential super-spreader events, and cavalier attendees who roll the dice and go anyway. Stubborn school officials who won’t require mask use by school staff and students – most of whom are too young for a vaccination.

If we had a crystal ball, we fear that we’d see a reluctant return to people staying home, businesses and restaurants suffering, weakening our economy. More people losing jobs. More sick people. More death.

Or perhaps not. Recently, health officials have noted a bright spot, saying the number of vaccines administered have increased greatly since the emergence of the Delta variant, a more contagious mutation of the novel coronavirus.

Perhaps Alabamians are coming to the realization that vaccination is likely necessary if we’re to overcome this virus. Better late than never.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Schools should require masks
Editorial

Schools should require masks

  • Updated

With the new Delta variant of the coronavirus spurring rampant increases in infections, hospitalizations and deaths, the hesitancy of some off…

Big winners
Editorial

Big winners

  • Updated

This week’s municipal election in Dothan delivered a disappointing end to several candidates whose efforts to win a seat were unsuccessful.

Editorial

'We deserve better'

  • Updated

As a member of Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has a responsibility to tell her constituents, including the residents of Whitfield and Murray…

Ivey’s harsh truth
Editorial

Ivey’s harsh truth

  • Updated

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made national news late last week in a moment of unvarnished truth. Asked what she might do to improve Alabama’s worst-i…

Rent woes
Editorial

Rent woes

  • Updated

Congress ended last week in panic mode, scrambling to find ways to extend a federal moratorium on evictions expected to expire at midnight July 31.

Vote, and vote safely
Editorial

Vote, and vote safely

  • Updated

Tuesday is Election Day in the city of Dothan, and voters from each of the city’s six districts will have the opportunity cast ballots for may…

Elusive immunity
Editorial

Elusive immunity

Alabama’s District 5 U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who has his eye on the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by elder statesman Sen. Richard Shelby, may se…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert