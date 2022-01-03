 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty White: America's touchstone
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Betty White: America's touchstone

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Over the last 20 months or so, as the coronavirus raged and each day seemed to bring news of another famous person prematurely lost to COVID-19. While most of us were eventually touched by the COVID deaths of family members, friends, or acquaintances, the deaths of celebrities seemed to resonate, if for no other reason than their broad familiarity to Americans of every stripe.

Throughout it all, one thread of dark humor persisted on social media. “Please,” the post would implore, “protect Betty White.”

White, at 99, was enjoying a resurgence of popularity gained over decades as a game show contestant, creator of lovable roles on popular sitcoms, and in movie roles. She was funny, sometimes irreverent, and unflinchingly cheery, and embraced her position as America’s most beloved nonagenarian.

White’s unexpected death on New Year’s Eve struck the nation particularly hard. A cover story in the new issue of People magazine celebrating White’s imminent 100th birthday instantly became a bittersweet reminder of what we’d lost. When things looked their bleakest, there was always Betty White, the eternal optimist.

It would seem expected that we’d blame COVID for White’s death. There’s been no official determination, but those close to her have said she was not battling illness and seemed in good health.

For Americans who always found levity and light in Betty White, it’s a poignant comfort that she lived a long productive life up to a peaceful death.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2020, too
Editorial

2020, too

  • Updated

A year ago, as 2020 and its nine months of unprecedented global health challenges drew to a close, we could not help but look forward with hop…

A big stink
Editorial

A big stink

About once a week over the past year, Alabama’s Department of Environmental Management has received complaints about a stench emanating from l…

Murky history
Editorial

Murky history

  • Updated

State school officials postponed an update to the state’s social studies curriculum this fall following a mixed Fordham Institute review of st…

COVID-19 complicates playoffs
Editorial

COVID-19 complicates playoffs

If you’re thinking you might steer clear of an inevitable Omicron-fueled uptick in coronavirus cases by staying in and bingeing on college foo…

Lack of workers; plentiful work
Editorial

Lack of workers; plentiful work

  • Updated

Ordinarily, a low unemployment rate is a positive sign, and Alabama’s 3.1 percent jobless rate in November, a full point and then some under t…

Editorial

Anti-vax creep

  • Updated

The ramp-up to the Christmas holiday brings worrisome news about the state of the novel coronavirus – its advanced iteration, Omicron, is far …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert