Betty White: America's touchstone

Over the last 20 months or so, as the coronavirus raged and each day seemed to bring news of another famous person prematurely lost to COVID-19. While most of us were eventually touched by the COVID deaths of family members, friends, or acquaintances, the deaths of celebrities seemed to resonate, if for no other reason than their broad familiarity to Americans of every stripe.

Throughout it all, one thread of dark humor persisted on social media. “Please,” the post would implore, “protect Betty White.”

White, at 99, was enjoying a resurgence of popularity gained over decades as a game show contestant, creator of lovable roles on popular sitcoms, and in movie roles. She was funny, sometimes irreverent, and unflinchingly cheery, and embraced her position as America’s most beloved nonagenarian.

White’s unexpected death on New Year’s Eve struck the nation particularly hard. A cover story in the new issue of People magazine celebrating White’s imminent 100th birthday instantly became a bittersweet reminder of what we’d lost. When things looked their bleakest, there was always Betty White, the eternal optimist.